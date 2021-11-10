5 best looks from Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra’s Indian wear wardrobe

Celebrity couple Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra recently visited a holy temple in Himachal Pradesh. Pictures of the two dazzling in ethnic wear went massively viral on social media. To note, this was Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra’s first public appearance together after the entire adult film racket controversy. The business tycoon Raj Kundra has already called its quits for social media as he permanently deleted his Instagram and Twitter profile. Now, in the new photos, the celebrity couple were seen twinning and winning as they bloomed like sunflowers in yellow ethnic ensembles. Speaking of which, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s ethnic style file has always left the fashion police stunned. The couple aptly knows how to stay colour coordinated while shelling major fashion goals for fans. Hence, here we have curated a few best ethnic looks of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra that will help you dress up this wedding season.
Photo Credit : APH Images
Following their twinning and winning tradition, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra can be seen dazzling in peachy cotton Kurta sets.
Photo Credit : Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Here, Shilpa Shetty can be seen taking her ethnic game a notch high in a floral saree. On the other hand, Raj Kundra has opted for a white kurta set which is matched with a red ethnic vest.
In the picture, Shilpa Shetty amps up the fashion meter in a pink Anarkali suit. Meanwhile, Raj Kundra and his son twin in similar brown printed kurtas.
In this photo, Shilpa can be seen slaying in a traditional black saree, while husband Raj looks dapper in a semi-traditional suit.
On the special occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty and her family twinned in similar yellow printed ensembles.