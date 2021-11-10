5 best looks from Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra’s Indian wear wardrobe

1 / 6

Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra’s ethnic style file

Celebrity couple Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra recently visited a holy temple in Himachal Pradesh. Pictures of the two dazzling in ethnic wear went massively viral on social media. To note, this was Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra’s first public appearance together after the entire adult film racket controversy. The business tycoon Raj Kundra has already called its quits for social media as he permanently deleted his Instagram and Twitter profile. Now, in the new photos, the celebrity couple were seen twinning and winning as they bloomed like sunflowers in yellow ethnic ensembles. Speaking of which, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s ethnic style file has always left the fashion police stunned. The couple aptly knows how to stay colour coordinated while shelling major fashion goals for fans. Hence, here we have curated a few best ethnic looks of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra that will help you dress up this wedding season.

Photo Credit : APH Images