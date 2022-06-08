5 Time Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra proved they are the coolest parents in town

Published on Jun 08, 2022 09:49 PM IST   |  4.4K
   
    Shilpa & Raj are the coolest parents

    Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. These two often give couple goals whenever they step out of their house. These two are parents of two gorgeous kids and Shilpa often shares pictures with her son and daughter on social media. Fans love to see them and indeed they make for a lovely family. Today we list down 5 such pictures which prove Shilpa and Raj are the coolest parents in town.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    The terrific trio

    Look at Shilpa and Raj walk with swag as they both hold their son Viaan's hand while he walks in between them.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Stylish jackets trend

    Look at the mother-daughter duo twinning in denim jacket, while daddy Raj looks dapper in an olive green jacket as they walk out of the airport.

    Photo Credit : Stylish jackets trend

    Daddy's boy

    Look at Viaan lean on his father while they both twin in black tee. Shilpa on the other hand looks stunning in a white tee and midi skirt.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    The stylish family

    Look at Raj and Shilpa look stunning as they walk out of the airport. Raj can be seen wearing a black tee on blue denim while Shilpa slays in a black body hugging dress. Viaan walks in between his parents.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla