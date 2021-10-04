5 times Bigg Boss 15 contestant Shamita Shetty proved she is mumma’s little girl

The actress Shamita Shetty is presently on roll as she has been getting lots of love and attention from audience for the show Bigg Boss OTT. Now is part of Bigg Boss 15 as contestant. The actress shares a very strong bond with her mother often shares pictures with her. On the family special episode of Bigg Boss OTT, she was visited by her mother and they had both become emotional to see each after so
Photo Credit : Shamita Shetty instagram
In the picture, she is seen twinning with her mother Sunanda Shetty in peachy attires as she wishes her a very happy birthday, “Happy birthday Mommie thankyou for ur love and guidance and for everything you do selflessly for us I wish you loads of peace , positivity, smiles n laughter always love u ma #birthday #wishes #mom #celebration #love #forever #hugs”
In the beautiful picture, she is seen with her mother and sister Shilpa Shetty as she calls them ‘My lifeline”
A daughter is never a grown-up for a mother and it is proved from this adorable picture of the mother-daughter duo. Shamita is seen sitting on the lap of her mother as her mother kisses her on the cheek.
In the picture, she is seen all decked up in traditional attire along with her mother and sister. She is seen in a gorgeous pink suit with a choker necklace. Her mother had worn a beautiful red saree and Shilpa Shetty looks stunning in her beige gota work suit.