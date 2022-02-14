5 Times Shilpa Shetty made hearts flutter in sequined outfits

If there is a list of fashion icons in Bollywood, actress Shilpa Shetty would certainly be on top of it. For, when it comes to setting the styling world aflame with her fashion game, the diva never misses a chance to delight her fans. No matter what the occasion is, the actress always makes her glam looks count with her inimitable brand of style. By looking at her style wardrobe, it is precise to say that she always leaves a little sparkle wherever she goes. Take a look at all the times Shilpa Shetty set the internet on fire in shimmery outfits.
Photo Credit : Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Instagram
Always the queen of fashion, Shilpa styled herself in a pink mini dress. The sequined outfit entailed an asymmetric hem and drape detail that was fastened to it from the waist and it also sported a sash left free on one side that made it look top-notch.
The star served some incredible fashion inspiration with her gorgeous look in this sequined saree. Shilpa donned a wine red saree by Manish Malhotra and flaunted her svelte frame. The outfit came with flowing cape sleeves that extended into a floor-length and became the highlight of her whole glam look.
Photo Credit : Ajay Kadam/Shilpa Shetty's Instagram
The diva aptly donned a silver dress with shimmery details and made her fans go crazy over the lustrous look. The one-shoulder gown came with frill details and dramatic sleeves. The midriff-baring dress hugged her figure perfectly and flaunted her curves.
The actress turned heads as she stepped in a body-hugging, shimmery gown. The stunning outfit came with a corseted top which featured long baggy sleeves and an off-shoulder sweetheart neckline with sequined detailing and a draped torso. She completed her look with pumps and left her silky tresses open in a centre parting.
Shilpa managed to flaunt all glimmer and shimmer in this thigh-high slit dress. The diva styled the one-shoulder sequined dress that sported one sleeve and a sassy cut-out that lent us a balance of both her curves and midriff. The slit and the ruched detailed dress was signed off with golden peep-toe heels and statement jewellery.