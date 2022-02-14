5 Times Shilpa Shetty made hearts flutter in sequined outfits

1 / 6

Best of Shilpa Shetty's sequined outfits

If there is a list of fashion icons in Bollywood, actress Shilpa Shetty would certainly be on top of it. For, when it comes to setting the styling world aflame with her fashion game, the diva never misses a chance to delight her fans. No matter what the occasion is, the actress always makes her glam looks count with her inimitable brand of style. By looking at her style wardrobe, it is precise to say that she always leaves a little sparkle wherever she goes. Take a look at all the times Shilpa Shetty set the internet on fire in shimmery outfits.

Photo Credit : Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Instagram