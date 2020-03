1 / 4

Shilpa Shetty Kundra steps out with newborn daughter

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and hubby Raj Kundra surprised their friends and family when the couple took to social media to announce that they have become proud parents to a baby girl, who was born through surrogacy. While Shilpa and Raj welcomed their second child on February 15, 2020, today, for the first time, Shilpa Shetty and Raj were snapped in public with their newborn. In the photos, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are all smiles as they pose for the paparazzi and as always, Shilpa looks stunning in a knee-length summery dress.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani