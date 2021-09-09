PHOTOS of Shilpa Shetty welcoming Lord Ganesha into her home, over the years

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is only a day away and like every other Mumbaikar, the Bollywood actors have also started gearing up to join the city’s fervor. As the 11-day long festival begins, there are a few celebrities who are spotted welcoming Ganesha into their homes with utmost happiness and joy. Amongst the Bollywood celebrities who celebrate this festival, every year is Shilpa Shetty, who was recently spotted bringing the Ganesha idol home. Shilpa Shetty’s face starts to glow every time the elephant lord enters her house and she personally goes to receive him, bringing him to bless her house.
Here are the times Shilpa Shetty brought the idol home with the help of other members. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Shilpa Shetty gets clicked candidly by the media having the idol in the trunk of her car, as she and her husband, Raj Kundra, perform an ‘arti’ before taking Ganesha home.
Shilpa Shetty smiles at the paparazzi as she holds the idol with the help of other members, ready to bring him home.
Even during the pandemic, Shilpa Shetty welcomed Ganesha to her house and went to receive the idol herself, while taking all the precautions.
Shilpa Shetty poses for the camera as she brings home the Ganesha idol, as the actor is helped by other members.