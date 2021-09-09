PHOTOS of Shilpa Shetty welcoming Lord Ganesha into her home, over the years

1 / 5

Photos of Shilpa Shetty receiving lord Ganesha over the years

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is only a day away and like every other Mumbaikar, the Bollywood actors have also started gearing up to join the city’s fervor. As the 11-day long festival begins, there are a few celebrities who are spotted welcoming Ganesha into their homes with utmost happiness and joy. Amongst the Bollywood celebrities who celebrate this festival, every year is Shilpa Shetty, who was recently spotted bringing the Ganesha idol home. Shilpa Shetty’s face starts to glow every time the elephant lord enters her house and she personally goes to receive him, bringing him to bless her house. Here are the times Shilpa Shetty brought the idol home with the help of other members. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani