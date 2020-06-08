Shilpa Shetty Birthday Special: PHOTOS of the actor with her children that prove she is the coolest B Town mom

1 / 15

Why we call Shilpa Shetty the coolest mom?

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is celebrating her 45th birthday today and fans of the actress have showered on social media with love from all around the world. This year marks a special year for the actress despite the lockdown as she has a new addition to her family, her daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra would be there for the first time for Shilpa's big day. Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra welcomed their baby girl this year and the couple couldn't be happier about the big news and shared the same on social media about the newest addition to their family. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress shared" I waited for nearly four years, and then, I was so irritated and we decided to try the surrogacy route. We had Samisha after three attempts. I had honestly given up on the thought of another child." 2020 is indeed lucky for the actress as she will be returning to the big screen after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's "Nikamma". The film also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and singer Shirley Setia. It is set to release in June this year. The diva will also be seen in Priyadarshan's "Hungama 2" alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jaaferi and south actor Pranitha Subhash. The actress has been busy with her fitness initiatives, business ventures, and her elder son Viaan Raj Kundra who was born to the diva and her husband in May 2012. Today on her birthday we have these photos of the actress with her children which prove that she is the coolest mom in B Town for sure.

Photo Credit : Instagram