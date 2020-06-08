Advertisement
Shilpa Shetty Birthday Special: PHOTOS of the actor with her children that prove she is the coolest B Town mom

Shilpa Shetty Birthday Special: PHOTOS of the actor with her children that prove she is the coolest B Town mom

Shilpa Shetty turns a year older today and we have these snaps of the actress with her children which prove she is the coolest mom in Bollywood.
6371 reads Mumbai Updated: June 8, 2020 07:45 am
  1 / 15
    Why we call Shilpa Shetty the coolest mom?

    Why we call Shilpa Shetty the coolest mom?

    Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is celebrating her 45th birthday today and fans of the actress have showered on social media with love from all around the world. This year marks a special year for the actress despite the lockdown as she has a new addition to her family, her daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra would be there for the first time for Shilpa's big day. Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra welcomed their baby girl this year and the couple couldn't be happier about the big news and shared the same on social media about the newest addition to their family. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress shared" I waited for nearly four years, and then, I was so irritated and we decided to try the surrogacy route. We had Samisha after three attempts. I had honestly given up on the thought of another child." 2020 is indeed lucky for the actress as she will be returning to the big screen after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's "Nikamma". The film also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and singer Shirley Setia. It is set to release in June this year. The diva will also be seen in Priyadarshan's "Hungama 2" alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jaaferi and south actor Pranitha Subhash. The actress has been busy with her fitness initiatives, business ventures, and her elder son Viaan Raj Kundra who was born to the diva and her husband in May 2012. Today on her birthday we have these photos of the actress with her children which prove that she is the coolest mom in B Town for sure.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  2 / 15
    When she played dressup with her son for an event

    When she played dressup with her son for an event

    Both the mother and son duo seem to be "Potternheads"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  3 / 15
    Did anyone say weights?

    Did anyone say weights?

    You cant miss their beaming faces in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  4 / 15
    The Karate trio

    The Karate trio

    Viaan is surely giving some tips to his mom and dad from his karate lessons.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  5 / 15
    Keeping the holiday spirit on

    Keeping the holiday spirit on

    The Kundras ringing in the Christmas spirit in the best way.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  6 / 15
    Halloween ready

    Halloween ready

    When your mom is cooler than you for Halloween celebrations

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  7 / 15
    Say hello to fitness

    Say hello to fitness

    Viaan following the steps of his fitness enthusiast mom.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  8 / 15
    Fun banter with the best

    Fun banter with the best

    Shilpa enjoys a fun session with her son as she is unable to control her laughter post that.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  9 / 15
    Enjoying a nature session with mom

    Enjoying a nature session with mom

    Viaan and Mumma Shilpa try on their green fingers with nature.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  10 / 15
    Twinning with her baby girl

    Twinning with her baby girl

    Shilpa holds her baby daughter and one can only notice the happiness in her face with her daughter in her arms.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  11 / 15
    Trying their culinary skills

    Trying their culinary skills

    Cooking together with his mom and trying out the fruits of hardwork.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  12 / 15
    The beautiful family

    The beautiful family

    Complete, contented and happiness is what sums up this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  13 / 15
    Kisses are the best part of the day

    Kisses are the best part of the day

    No one gets tired of those kisses and cuddles from mommy.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  14 / 15
    Special celebrations with the loved ones

    Special celebrations with the loved ones

    Fun at the same time keeping their rooted traditions the same with the little one.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  15 / 15
    Tree climbing has never been this fun

    Tree climbing has never been this fun

    Adventures with mom just keep getting better and better.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

