  4. Shilpa Shetty Birthday Special: PHOTOS of the celebrity prove she is a complete family person

Shilpa Shetty Birthday Special: PHOTOS of the celebrity prove she is a complete family person

Shilpa Shetty’s family pictures prove that the actor shares a great relationship with everyone in the Shetty and Kundra family. Read ahead to take a look.
    Shilpa Shetty Kundra, born on June 8, 1975, is a popular face in the entertainment industry. She is an actor, author and TV show judge. The actor has a huge fanbase. Shilpa Shetty made the headlines for her fairytale love story with husband, Raj Kundra. Shilpa Shetty met Raj Kundra in London for the first time when she had visited the place to discuss a business deal and was disappointed when she came to know that he is married as she was enamoured with his smile, charm and intelligence. Then, the businessman informed the actor about him staying alone and getting a divorce, after which the two started talking and got to know each other better. Raj Kundra shifted from London to Mumbai to be with Shilpa Shetty. She and Raj Kundra tied the knot on November 22, 2009 and are proud parents of two kids, Samisha Shetty Kundra and Viaan Raj Kundra. Ever since Shilpa Shetty Kundra got married and settled, her work became secondary as she considered taking care of her family. Today, as Shilpa Shetty turns a year older, here are pictures that prove Shilpa Shetty is a complete family woman. Read ahead to take a look.

    Photo Credit : Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

    Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares a picture with her sister-in-law, Reena Kundra to wish her on her birthday.

    Photo Credit : Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

    Shilpa shares a picture with her mother and mother-in-law along with her two adorable children, Samisha and Viaan.

    Photo Credit : Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

    The celebrity shares a picture posing with her husband, Raj Kundra and children, Samisha and Viaan as the family of four poses together for the “perfect frame”.

    Photo Credit : Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

    Shilpa shares a picture with her sister, Shamita Shetty as she reveals facts about her in a heartfelt caption.

    Photo Credit : Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

    Shilpa Shetty Kundra gets clicked candidly while spending quality time with Samisha Shetty Kundra and Viaan Raj Kundra.

    Photo Credit : Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram