Shilpa Shetty Birthday Special: PHOTOS of the celebrity prove she is a complete family person

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s family pictures

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, born on June 8, 1975, is a popular face in the entertainment industry. She is an actor, author and TV show judge. The actor has a huge fanbase. Shilpa Shetty made the headlines for her fairytale love story with husband, Raj Kundra. Shilpa Shetty met Raj Kundra in London for the first time when she had visited the place to discuss a business deal and was disappointed when she came to know that he is married as she was enamoured with his smile, charm and intelligence. Then, the businessman informed the actor about him staying alone and getting a divorce, after which the two started talking and got to know each other better. Raj Kundra shifted from London to Mumbai to be with Shilpa Shetty. She and Raj Kundra tied the knot on November 22, 2009 and are proud parents of two kids, Samisha Shetty Kundra and Viaan Raj Kundra. Ever since Shilpa Shetty Kundra got married and settled, her work became secondary as she considered taking care of her family. Today, as Shilpa Shetty turns a year older, here are pictures that prove Shilpa Shetty is a complete family woman. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram