Check out these photos of the diva which proves that she is a fun mom

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband Raj Kundra become parents for the second time today and they welcomed a beautiful baby girl via surrogacy. Shilpa shared an adorable picture of her new born baby girl holding her finger with a message, "Our prayers have been answered with a miracle. With gratitude in our hearts we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel. Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born on 15th February 2020 Junior SSK in the house." 2020 seems to be an eventful year for the actress as she will be returning to the big screen after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's "Nikamma". The film stars Abhimanyu Dassani and singer Shirley Setia. It is set to release in June this year. The diva will also be seen in Priyadarshan's "Hungama 2" alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jaaferi and south actor Pranitha Subhash. The actress has been busy with her fitness initiatives, business and her elder son Viaan Raj Kundra who was born to the diva and her husband in May 2012. Viaan blesses our feed every now and then with his adorable pictures with his mother or his father. As the actress welcomes her second child today, let's look at the fun side of Shilpa Shetty as a mom through these photos.

Photo Credit : Instagram