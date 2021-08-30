Shilpa Shetty: PHOTOS of the celebrity giving fashion goals in Super Dancer Chapter 4

Shilpa Shetty is a popular name in the entertainment industry. She has had a successful career in the field of acting and modelling, and is also a businesswoman. Shilpa Shetty made her acting debut in 1993. The fitness freak has also been judging the Hindi television reality dance series, Super Dancer Chapter 4 and is often spotted surprising the audience with her polished moves on-screen. Along with her dance and judging personality, fans also love the designer outfits she dons on the sets of the dance series. Here are Shilpa Shetty’s best designer outfits that she has worn in Super Dancer Chapter 4. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty gets clicked wearing a white saree, a deep V-neck full-sleeves blouse with red floral print on the outfit and retro hair style.
Shilpa gets clicked in a red full length outfit, with white prints along with a brown waist belt to complete the look.
Photo Credit : YouTube
The Super Dancer Chapter 4 judge poses for the camera in a black saree with mirror work on the outfit and silver earrings and bangles.
Shilpa looks like a diva in a sky blue and red saree with multi-coloured floral design all over the outfit.
Shilpa Shetty’s green “smoulder shoulder” outfit makes her look gorgeous along with the subtle accessories and nude makeup.