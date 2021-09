1 / 6

Shilpa Shetty’s quotes reminding her fans to stay positive

Shilpa Shetty has been in the headlines due to the on-going case of her husband, Raj Kundra. The entrepreneur, who made her acting debut in 1993, is staying strong as she believes her husband is innocent. Even though, Shilpa Shetty is facing a tough time as Raj Kundra is being suspected of being involved in illegal activities, the actor took a breath of relief today as he was granted bail. She has always stayed positive in life, never losing hope, and always looked for a silver lining. Here are Shilpa Shetty’s quotes urging fans to not lose hope even in the toughest situations. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla