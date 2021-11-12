Shilpa Shetty’s workout PHOTOS will motivate you to hit the gym

1 / 6

Shilpa Shetty workout love

A doting mother, wife and Bollywood actor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, in her career span of over two decades, has managed to carve a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry. The 90s bombshell is not only known for her unconventional roles, but the actress has also enticed audiences with her exceptional dancing prowess. Shilpa Shetty is undoubtedly one of the fittest divas in the tinsel town. Her love for yoga and fitness is no secret to fans. Just one look at her toned physique gives us a hint at the amount of hard work the actor puts in towards maintaining it. Moreover, Shilpa also time and again takes to social media to motivate fans towards leading a healthy lifestyle. Hence, here we curate a few photos of the star that will help you remain fit.

Photo Credit : Shilpa Shetty Instagram