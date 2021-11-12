Shilpa Shetty’s workout PHOTOS will motivate you to hit the gym

A doting mother, wife and Bollywood actor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, in her career span of over two decades, has managed to carve a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry. The 90s bombshell is not only known for her unconventional roles, but the actress has also enticed audiences with her exceptional dancing prowess. Shilpa Shetty is undoubtedly one of the fittest divas in the tinsel town. Her love for yoga and fitness is no secret to fans. Just one look at her toned physique gives us a hint at the amount of hard work the actor puts in towards maintaining it. Moreover, Shilpa also time and again takes to social media to motivate fans towards leading a healthy lifestyle. Hence, here we curate a few photos of the star that will help you remain fit.
Photo Credit : Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty while spending some quality time amid nature’s beauty did not forget to follow her fitness regime. She said, “Snowcapped mountains, pure oxygen, silence, only birds chirping… when you are able to find it; make the best of it, is exactly what I did. Never take a break from breathing right even if I’m on a holiday. Today, it was 21 Anulom Vilom (2 sets), 200 KapalBhati (2 sets), and Om chants, which ended with thanking and showing gratitude to the universe.”
While sharing benefits of various Asanas on her Instagram, actor Shilpa Shetty said, “The flow I chose comprises of Viparita Shalabasana, Ardha Shalabasana, Dhanurasana, and Balasana. It’s one of the best ways to stretch and strengthen the back and spine. While this routine helps strengthen the neck & shoulder, it also helps improve digestion and helps tone the thighs & glutes.”
Shilpa Shetty believes, “You Don't Find Will Power, You Create It!” While lifting heavy at the gym, the Hungama 2 actress said, “When you put your heart and mind to something, anything is possible. I’d been aiming to achieve this for a while now, and it has finally happened. It may look easy, but the 20-kg weighted squat is no mean feat! It helps strengthen the glutes, thighs, hamstring, calves, core, knee joints, and lower back. It also helps burn fat. A great start to the day and week!”
While performing a headstand, Shilpa Shetty said, “Sometimes, things need to be turned on their heads to get a better perspective. The Shirshasana helps me do just that!”
Shilpa previously penned an inspiring note on fitness to urge fans for ‘going the extra mile’ and ‘not giving up’. She wrote, “Every day that we wake up is an opportunity to turn our lives around the way we want it. Make it worthwhile by giving your dreams, goals, and passion your 100%. But, remember your health and diet are responsible for bringing out the best version of you to take on the world. Go the extra mile and take good care of yourself. You have tons of potential. Allow your mind and body to support you through the journey. Go for it!”