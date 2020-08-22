Shilpa Shetty to Shraddha Kapoor: Celebs share their most cherished memories of Ganesh Chaturthi

1 / 6

From dancing on the road to visiting pandals, have a look at what's your favourite actor's favourite memory of Ganesh Chaturthi

It is that time of the year again when we’d loudly chant ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ and majority celebrate the homecoming of Lord Ganesha. The occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi rejoices with much fervour and enthusiasm. It begins with bringing home Lord Ganesha’s idol to visiting pandals, to preparing mouth-watering delicacies. The occasion marks the birthday of Lord Ganesh who is widely worshipped as the God of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. The festival is celebrated with much fanfare throughout parts of the country, with the festivities to continue for the next 10 days. Ganesh Chaturthi marks the beginning of jubilant festive months ahead. People are leaving no stones unturned to cast their self to worship the elephant-headed Ganpati Bappa. Ganesh Chaturthi has dwelled as an integral part of their festive life over the years from Bollywood stars to television artists to many people across the globe. This year too, many celebs are observing this holy occasion by installing Ganpati idols at their homes and offices. However, the nation will miss the Lalbaugcha Raja this year as the unprecedented debacle hits the globe. As the festive fever kicks in, we bring to all the deets on how your favourite celebs cherished memory of the Ganesh Chaturthi.

Photo Credit : Instagram