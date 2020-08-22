Advertisement
Shilpa Shetty to Shraddha Kapoor: Celebs share their most cherished memories of Ganesh Chaturthi

Many celebs observe the holy occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi by installing Ganpati idols at their homes and offices. Read the article to find out Bollywood stars' most favourite memory of the festival.
10340 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    From dancing on the road to visiting pandals, have a look at what's your favourite actor's favourite memory of Ganesh Chaturthi

    It is that time of the year again when we’d loudly chant ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ and majority celebrate the homecoming of Lord Ganesha. The occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi rejoices with much fervour and enthusiasm. It begins with bringing home Lord Ganesha’s idol to visiting pandals, to preparing mouth-watering delicacies. The occasion marks the birthday of Lord Ganesh who is widely worshipped as the God of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. The festival is celebrated with much fanfare throughout parts of the country, with the festivities to continue for the next 10 days. Ganesh Chaturthi marks the beginning of jubilant festive months ahead. People are leaving no stones unturned to cast their self to worship the elephant-headed Ganpati Bappa. Ganesh Chaturthi has dwelled as an integral part of their festive life over the years from Bollywood stars to television artists to many people across the globe. This year too, many celebs are observing this holy occasion by installing Ganpati idols at their homes and offices. However, the nation will miss the Lalbaugcha Raja this year as the unprecedented debacle hits the globe. As the festive fever kicks in, we bring to all the deets on how your favourite celebs cherished memory of the Ganesh Chaturthi.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Shilpa Shetty Kundra

    Shilpa Shetty shares about the occasion and mentions that her son Viaan Raj Kundra is always most excited about Ganesh Chaturthi and we bring the idol home for one and a half days. In addition. personal memories revolve around visiting Lalbagcha Raj and Rk studios Ganpati with family.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Tusshar Kapoor

    The father of two sons says, "We've been celebrating the festival over the years and every year, all friends from our building and cousins would come over to celebrate with us. As kids, our most favourite thing was to see people coming over and enjoy the environment and have a lot of modaks."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Shraddha Kapoor

    Shraddha revealed that her first-ever modak was given to her by her grandmother. Speaking about the most cherished part of the festival, she added that she loves to catch up with all her relatives, during this time. While growing up she remembers, all her cousins, aunts and uncles would come to the house and they would do the aarti together.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Vivek Oberoi

    Vivek Oberoi shared that we all children would sit on a wall and look at all gigantic statues of 30-40 feet while they were proceeding for visarjans. We would really enjoy watching them. He further adds that he loves being scolded for breaking his diet restrictions by having modaks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Sonam Kapoor

    For Sonam, the Ganesh Utsav is a time for the family to come together. She recalls. as a kid, her housekeeper would take me and my siblings to all the Ganpati's pandals nearby, and watching the visarjan at Juhu beach left her fascinated.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

