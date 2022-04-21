Shilpa Shetty to Tiger Shroff; Real names of Bollywood actors that you might not know

We certainly agree with honorable Shakespeare when he said 'what's in a name'. But, sometimes we do get curious to know the names of certain people (come on, don't be shy and accept this). Speaking of which, ever wondered what is the real name of some of our Bollywood actors? What if we tell you that Tiger Shroff's birth name is different or Akshay Kumar was originally known by some other name? Interesting, right. Like writers write under a pen name or pseudonym, artists (actors and actresses) also take a stage name or screen name. And, you will be surprised to know that there are many actors in our tinsel town who you might be watching for decades now and know each and everything about them (all thanks to social media) have adopted a different stage name. Some did it for luck, some for popularity, while others had done it after taking somebody's advice. And, in many cases, it really worked well. So, let us look at five Bollywood actors who changed their birth names and are today known by completely different names.
Photo Credit : Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The Dhadkan actress' real name is Ashwini Shetty. That's interesting, right? According to Deccan Chronicle, it was her mother Sunanda Shetty, who is an astrologer, decided to rename her as 'Shilpa' in the 90s for her Bollywood career.
The Heropanti actor's original name is Jai Hemant Shroff. Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, he revealed the reason behind changing his name and said that he got the name when people started comparing him to a tiger because of his biting habit.
Photo Credit : Tiger Shroff Instagram
The Kabir Singh actress was named Alia Advani upon her birth but changed it before debuting in Bollywood. According to the reports, she changed her name upon actor Salman Khan's advice. He suggested her to change the name as Alia Bhatt was already in the industry and is her contemporary.
Photo Credit : Kiara Advani Instagram
Khiladi Kumar's real name is Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia. He decided to change his screen name after doing a 10-second cameo in Mahesh Bhatt's Aaj in which he played the character of a martial artist whose name happened to be Akshay. As per reports, he loved the name so much and decided to be known as Akshay Kumar.
Photo Credit : Akshay Kumar Instagram
The Haider actress' birth name is Tabassum Fatima Hashmi. Ahead of her Bollywood debut, she decided to keep Tabu as her stage name.
Photo Credit : Tabu Instagram
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app