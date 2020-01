1 / 7

The secret behind Shilpa Shetty's fit body

Shilpa Shetty is all set to make her comeback on screen after 13 years. For the uninitiated, she will be seen in the films Hungama 2 and Nikamma. Just a few days ago, Hungama 2's first poster was released. Hungama's sequel also stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffery, and Pranitha Subhash in pivotal roles. The film is slated to hit the theatre screens on Independence Day. The sequel is directed by Priyadarshan who also directed Hungama which starred Akshaye Khanna, Paresh Rawal, Aftab Shivdasani, and Rimi Sen. A few days ago, Shilpa began shooting for the film. She shared a video on her Instagram and captioned it as, "Happy, nervous, excited, anxious, humbled and blessed - feeling a gamut of emotions right now! Need your love and support as I start this new journey today." We are eagerly waiting to watch Shilpa Shetty on the big screen. We all know that she's indeed a commendable actress. She's also one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood. The actress keeps herself fit all the time. She often flaunts her fab figure on social media. Known as one of the fittest women in Bollywood, who wouldn't want to know her fitness secrets? So today, we decode the secret behind her fit body.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani