Take cues from Shilpa Shetty’s Super Dancer Chapter 4 looks to up your ethnic game during Navratri 2021; PICS

Shilpa Shetty's traditional style file

A doting mother, wife and Bollywood actor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, in her career span of over two decades, has managed to carve a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry. The 90s bombshell is not only known for her unconventional roles, but the actress also never fails to entice audiences with her impeccable fashion taste. Be it ethnic or western, time and again she has made a lot of head turns with her stunning sartorial choices. From Anarkali suit to elegant sarees, her style evolutional can help you give a creative twist to your wardrobe. Now, amid Navratri 2021 as many of us are aiming to up the traditional style game, here, we have curated a few ethnic looks that Shilpa Shetty opted for during her stint in the reality TV show, Super Dancer Chapter 4. Her style file will aptly teach you how to give a modern tadka to your traditional look, while shelling elegance in abundance. From jewellery to hairstyle, here’s Shilpa Shetty blessing the hearts of all fashionistas.

Photo Credit : Shilpa Shetty Instagram