When Shilpa Shetty took the ‘twinning and winning’ game a notch higher with her family

A doting mother, wife and Bollywood actor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, in her career span of over two decades, has managed to carve a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry. The 90s bombshell is not only known for her unconventional roles, but the actress also never fails to entice audiences with her impeccable fashion taste. Be it ethnic or western, time and again she has made a lot of head turns with her stunning sartorial choices. From Anarkali suits to elegant sarees, her style evolutional can help you give a creative twist to your wardrobe. Speaking of her impeccable fashion taste, the diva also never fails to experiment with fashion and going by her Instagram profile, it appears that twinning with her family members is Shilpa’s favourite thing to do. From her daughter, sister to mother, Shilpa Shetty has matched her ensemble with her family members on several occasions. Here, we have compiled a look-book of such instances for you.
Photo Credit : Shilpa Shetty Instagram
In this adorable photo, Shilpa Shetty can be seen twinning with her baby daughter Samisha. From headbands to sporting a contagious smile, the little baby appears to be the carbon copy of her mother. While sharing the picture, Shilpa said, “Spot the difference! Twinning and winning with my baby girl, Samisha.”
Here, Shilpa Shetty and her sister Shamita Shetty can be seen donning the exact same ensemble. While sharing the post Shilpa wrote, “Twinning, Winning, & Grinning: OBVIOUSLY! Making the most of the vacation with my Tunki.”
Looks like beauty runs in the family. In this photo, the Shetty trio can be seen slaying the stunning hue of pink. The picture was shared on the occasion of mother’s day this year.
It appears that Shilpa loves to match attires with her mother, here, the mother-daughter duo can be seen striking a stunning pose in similar kaftans.
On the special occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty and her family twinned in similar yellow printed ensembles.