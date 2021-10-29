When Shilpa Shetty took the ‘twinning and winning’ game a notch higher with her family

1 / 6

We Twin and Win

A doting mother, wife and Bollywood actor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, in her career span of over two decades, has managed to carve a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry. The 90s bombshell is not only known for her unconventional roles, but the actress also never fails to entice audiences with her impeccable fashion taste. Be it ethnic or western, time and again she has made a lot of head turns with her stunning sartorial choices. From Anarkali suits to elegant sarees, her style evolutional can help you give a creative twist to your wardrobe. Speaking of her impeccable fashion taste, the diva also never fails to experiment with fashion and going by her Instagram profile, it appears that twinning with her family members is Shilpa’s favourite thing to do. From her daughter, sister to mother, Shilpa Shetty has matched her ensemble with her family members on several occasions. Here, we have compiled a look-book of such instances for you.

Photo Credit : Shilpa Shetty Instagram