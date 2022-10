Shilpa Shetty dons her sparkling pink saree at her Diwali party

India is celebrating the festival of lights, popularly known as Diwali on October 24. This festival marks the victory of good over evil and aims to wipe away the negativity from people's lives. As millions of people across the globe are celebrating this festival with joy and enthusiasm, so are the people in B-Town. On Sunday evening, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband-businessman Raj Kundra threw a massive Diwali party at the residence in Mumbai where we saw several stars in attendance. The host, Shilpa Shetty, arrived first and got clicked in style for the camerapersons. Do have a look!