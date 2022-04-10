PHOTOS: 6 times ‘Hospital Playlist’ star Shin Hyun Been looked absolutely gorgeous

1 / 6

Let's take a glance at the various outfits worn by 'Hospital Playlist' star Shin Hyun Been

Shin Hyun Been is a South Korean actress. She made her acting debut in the film ‘He's on Duty’ (2010), portraying a Vietnamese worker struggling with racism in South Korea. She won the Best New Actress (Film) at the prestigious 47th Baeksang Arts Awards for her role. She is best known for her television roles in ‘Warrior Baek Dong Soo’ (2011), ‘Mistress’ (2018), ‘Confession’ (2019). Her most known role was in tvN’s ‘Hospital Playlist’. The series follows five doctors in their 40s who have been best friends since they entered medical school in 1999. Lee Ik Jun is an assistant professor of general surgery specializing in liver transplants. Unapologetically good at anything he puts his mind to, Ahn Jeong Won, an assistant professor of pediatric surgery, is generous and caring, endearing him to his patients. Kim Jun Wan is an associate professor of cardiothoracic surgery, who appears cold and professional. Yang Seok Hyeong, an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology, is an aloof and introverted doctor. Chae Song Hwa, the only female in the group of friends, is an associate professor of neurosurgery. The story revolves around the group of friends as they embark on hospital adventures involving medicine, music, and relationships. Her latest role was of an antagonist in JTBC’s ‘Reflection of You’. She played Goo Hae Won, an art teacher who lacks worldly means, but is still full of life.

Photo Credit : News1