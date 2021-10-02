PHOTOS: 6 heart fluttering pictures of Shin Min Ah that make us go weak in our knees

1 / 6

Marvellous Minah!

South Korean entertainment's dimpled-queen actress, Shin Min Ah is a force to reckon! The gorgeous and talented star is recognised as one of the greatest female superstars of the South Korean entertainment industry. Shin Min Ah began her career as a model for teen magazine KiKi in 1998. Since then, she became one of the most in-demand and highest-paid commercial endorsers in South Korea. After modelling for some high-profile brands and magazine covers, acting was the obvious next for this talented beauty. Shin Min Ah made her film and television debut in 2001 with 'Volcano High' and 'Beautiful Days' respectively. Since then, the gorgeous dimpled star has headlined several Korean films and television dramas including 'Chief Of Staff', 'Tomorrow, With You', 'My Girlfriend is a Gumiho', 'Oh My Venus' and more recently 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' opposite the dimpled heartthrob Kim Seon Ho. Presenting our readers a rundown of Shin Min Ah's most gorgeous looks at all her appearances over the years, that will make you go weak in your knees!

Photo Credit : News1