PHOTOS: 6 times ‘Our Blues’ star Shin Min Ah made us fall for her rosy-cheeked smile

Shin Min Ah

South Korean model and actress Shin Min Ah began her career in 1998, as a model for a teen magazine. She made her official acting debut soon after, in 2001, with a supporting role in the popular show ‘Beautiful Days’. Shin Min Ah rose to stardom with her comedy, martial arts film ‘Volcano High’ and her college romance movie ‘Madeleine’. Among her roster of iconic roles built up through the years, there are quite a few unmissable projects, including the rom-com ‘My Girlfriend Is a Nine-Tailed Fox’ (2010), ‘Oh My Venus’ (2015), ‘Chief of Staff’ (2019), and more. More recently, Shin Min Ah played a self-made dentist who moves from the city to open a clinic in a small seaside village, in the series ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ in 2021. The series went on to become a domestic and international hit, along with becoming one of the highest-rated television series in South Korean cable television history. At present, Shin Min Ah is starring in the omnibus series ‘Our Blues’.

Photo Credit : News1