PHOTOS: Shin Min Ah, Lee Byung Hun, Han Ji Min, Kim Woo Bin & more gather for ‘Our Blues’ press conference

Our Blues

On April 7, the cast and crew of tvN’s upcoming slice of life drama ‘Our Blues’ attended the online press conference. ‘Our Blues’ is an omnibus style show that presents the life of 14 residents on Jeju Island in South Korea. They each have their own stories and are paired opposite each other in entangled relationships. Helmed by the experienced and talented hands of writer Noh Kyung Hee and director Kim Kyu Tae, it is set to be quite the heartwarming spectacle for awaiting fans. The cast boasts of an impressive lineup including Shin Min Ah, Lee Byung Hun, Han Ji Min, Kim Woo Bin, Cha Seung Won, Lee Jung Eun and Uhm Jung Hwa who were present during the media event.

Photo Credit : Netflix