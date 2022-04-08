PHOTOS: Shin Min Ah, Lee Byung Hun, Han Ji Min, Kim Woo Bin & more gather for ‘Our Blues’ press conference

On April 7, the cast and crew of tvN’s upcoming slice of life drama ‘Our Blues’ attended the online press conference. ‘Our Blues’ is an omnibus style show that presents the life of 14 residents on Jeju Island in South Korea. They each have their own stories and are paired opposite each other in entangled relationships. Helmed by the experienced and talented hands of writer Noh Kyung Hee and director Kim Kyu Tae, it is set to be quite the heartwarming spectacle for awaiting fans. The cast boasts of an impressive lineup including Shin Min Ah, Lee Byung Hun, Han Ji Min, Kim Woo Bin, Cha Seung Won, Lee Jung Eun and Uhm Jung Hwa who were present during the media event.
Photo Credit : Netflix
Lee Byung Hun will act as Lee Dong Seok who is a truck maker born in Jeju.
Shin Min Ah will play the role of Min Seon Ah, a woman who comes to Jeju and starts a new job.
Kim Woo Bin will act as Capttain Park Jeong Joon.
Han Ji Min will embody Lee Young Ok, a rookie female diver or haenyeo.
Cha Seung Won will play the role of Choi Han Soo, a man who has returned to Jeju after learning to live as a city person.
Lee Jung Eun will play the role of Jeong Eun Hee and Uhm Jung Hwa will play the role of Go Mi Ran.
The team of drama 'Our Blues' including the cast as well as the writer and director.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app