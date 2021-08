1 / 10

Presenting some of our favourite photos of SHINee members in a specially curated photo gallery.

We don't need a day or reason to celebrate SHINee, right? Crowned as the 'Princes Of K-Pop', SHINee debuted in May 2008 with their EP, 'Replay' and instantly took over the K-pop world by storm! Their princely visuals and incredible talent earned them a massive fan following and the group gained attention for starting a fashion trend amongst students, which the media dubbed as the 'Shinee Trend'. But SHINee isn't just a trend, it is an experience. The talented group has faced several setbacks but has only emerged stronger and better each time! We cannot imagine a world without SHINee's beautiful music. Today, we will honour the everlasting legacy SHINee members have left through a nostalgic rundown of their best appearances.

Photo Credit : SM Entertainment