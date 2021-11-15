PHOTOS: 6 dashing looks of SHINee’s Key that every Shawol is in love with

1 / 6

Let's take a look at some of the marvellous outfits worn by the variety show personality, SHINee's Key

Kim Ki Bum, born September 23, 1991, better known by his stage name Key, is a South Korean singer, dancer, rapper, songwriter, actor, fashion designer and television presenter. Born and raised in Daegu, South Korea, he later travelled to Seoul after a successful audition at the 'S.M. National Tour Audition Casting'. In May 2008, Key debuted as a member of South Korean boy group SHINee, who later went on to become one of the best-selling artists in South Korea. Key is widely recognised as a singer and rapper, but he has also ventured into different careers, notably as an actor and fashion designer. As a singer, he has collaborated with various artists, and debuted in the sub-unit ‘Toheart’ with Woohyun of Infinite. He made his debut as a soloist in November 2018 with the release of the digital single ‘Forever Yours’, and his first studio album, Face, was released later that month. Key has also contributed to songwriting that have been released in SHINee's and ‘Toheart's’ albums. As an actor, he was cast in multiple musicals, such as ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ (2013), ‘Zorro’ (2014), and ‘Chess’ (2015). He has since widened his field as an actor by taking part in several television drama roles, like ‘Drinking Solo’ (2016) and ‘The Guardians’ (2017). On August 30, 2021, Key released the single ‘Hate That’, featuring Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, serving as the pre-release for his upcoming album in September. He held an online Beyond Live concert, titled ‘Groks in the Keyland’, on September 26. The concert was also broadcast live in theaters. His first Korean extended play, ‘Bad Love’, was released on September 27, with the title track of the same name. On October 9, Key received his first-ever music show win as a solo artist on ‘MBC's Show! Music Core’.

