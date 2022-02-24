PHOTOS: 6 times SHINee’s Key showed off his impeccable fashion sense

1 / 6

SHINee's Key

Born Kim Ki Bum, Key is a South Korean rapper, singer, dancer, songwriter, actor, fashion designer and television presenter. He debuted in 2008 as a member of SM Entertainment’s boy group SHINee, who went on to become one of the best-selling artists in South Korea. Although Key is primarily recognised as a singer and rapper, he has also ventured into different careers, notably as an actor and fashion designer. In 2015, Key took part in numerous projects as a fashion designer. He collaborated with Bridge Shop House to design SHINee’s concert outfits, worked with model Irene and the brand Charm's to design fashion apparel. Due to his successful ventures, Key was also promoted to one of SM Entertainment’s fashion directors. He has often stated that he enjoys trying something new to look different from others and that instead of being constrained by fashion, he cares more about the attitude towards fashion. Today, we’re taking a look at Key’s impeccable fashion sense, courtesy of his mirror selfies.

Photo Credit : Key's Instagram Account