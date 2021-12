1 / 12

One of the biggest and most happening nights in the K-pop world was held last evening with the 2021 SBS Gayo Daejeon Awards at Namdong Gymnasium in Incheon with the theme of 'Welcome'. The charming theme captures the hope of returning to a time where singers and fans, as well as music and people, can reunite and share in-person contact after spending time without face-to-face contact. Talented K-pop artists like NCT, aespa, Stray Kids, TXT, ENHYPEN, THE BOYZ, ASTRO, ATEEZ, and Red Velvet were in attendance at the special awards night. Boom, SHINee's Key, and ITZY's Yuna impressed audiences with their stellar hosting skills, so did the performances, standing true to the theme of 'Welcome'. Check out the dazzling pictures of our favourite K-pop groups in attendance in our specially curated photo gallery below.

Photo Credit : News1