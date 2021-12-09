6 times we were smitten by birthday boy SHINee’s Minho’s unyielding handsomeness; See PHOTOS

Choi Minho, known mononymously as Minho, is a South Korean singer, actor, dancer, rapper and model. Starting right off the bat as a model, Minho was a gem discovered by the SM Entertainment team. Acting right on mark, he featured in his first fashion show, joining the soon to debut boy group SHINee in just a month. His sparkling eyes, ear-to-ear smile and a jovial nature have made him a fan favourite. However, it has been his towering skill in effortlessly pulling off every project, including solo and group activities alike, that has established his name in the industry. A lover of words and wisdom, Minho has relentlessly worked hard on his songwriting skills that have solidified his standing as an all-rounder artist. A skilled artist, and an above par athlete, there is nothing that the fans have found him to be short of, and we couldn’t agree more. Here’s a look at some of the best looks from Minho on his 30th international birthday today.
Photo Credit : News1
Suits work really well on his built physique.
His walk is some of the best in the business.
Minho's fashion is always very dapper and clean.
No matter the day, one smile from Minho can definitely make it better.
His looks have always given off a flamboyant aura.
And his heart has always remained pure and genuine.