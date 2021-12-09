6 times we were smitten by birthday boy SHINee’s Minho’s unyielding handsomeness; See PHOTOS

Published on Dec 09, 2021 05:46 PM IST   |  4.9K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 7
    Minho at an event

    Minho

    Choi Minho, known mononymously as Minho, is a South Korean singer, actor, dancer, rapper and model. Starting right off the bat as a model, Minho was a gem discovered by the SM Entertainment team. Acting right on mark, he featured in his first fashion show, joining the soon to debut boy group SHINee in just a month. His sparkling eyes, ear-to-ear smile and a jovial nature have made him a fan favourite. However, it has been his towering skill in effortlessly pulling off every project, including solo and group activities alike, that has established his name in the industry. A lover of words and wisdom, Minho has relentlessly worked hard on his songwriting skills that have solidified his standing as an all-rounder artist. A skilled artist, and an above par athlete, there is nothing that the fans have found him to be short of, and we couldn’t agree more. Here’s a look at some of the best looks from Minho on his 30th international birthday today.

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 2 / 7
    Minho at an event

    Dashing

    Suits work really well on his built physique.

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 3 / 7
    Minho at an event

    Model

    His walk is some of the best in the business.

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 4 / 7
    Minho at an event

    Crisp

    Minho's fashion is always very dapper and clean.

    Photo Credit : News1

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 7
    Minho at an event

    Adorable

    No matter the day, one smile from Minho can definitely make it better.

    Photo Credit : News1

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 7
    Minho at an event

    Sleek

    His looks have always given off a flamboyant aura.

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 7 / 7
    Minho at an event

    Sweet

    And his heart has always remained pure and genuine.

    Photo Credit : News1