6 times we were smitten by birthday boy SHINee’s Minho’s unyielding handsomeness; See PHOTOS

Minho

Choi Minho, known mononymously as Minho, is a South Korean singer, actor, dancer, rapper and model. Starting right off the bat as a model, Minho was a gem discovered by the SM Entertainment team. Acting right on mark, he featured in his first fashion show, joining the soon to debut boy group SHINee in just a month. His sparkling eyes, ear-to-ear smile and a jovial nature have made him a fan favourite. However, it has been his towering skill in effortlessly pulling off every project, including solo and group activities alike, that has established his name in the industry. A lover of words and wisdom, Minho has relentlessly worked hard on his songwriting skills that have solidified his standing as an all-rounder artist. A skilled artist, and an above par athlete, there is nothing that the fans have found him to be short of, and we couldn’t agree more. Here’s a look at some of the best looks from Minho on his 30th international birthday today.

Photo Credit : News1