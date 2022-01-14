PHOTOS: 6 dapper selfies taken by the ‘flaming and charismatic’ SHINee’s Minho

1 / 6

A mini look book on the various ensembles adorned by the handsome artist, SHINee's Minho

Choi Min Ho, better known by the mononym Minho, is a South Korean rapper, singer, actor, songwriter, and model. In May 2008, he debuted as a member of South Korean boy group SHINee which later became one of the best-selling Korean artists. Aside from group activities, he debuted as an actor in November 2010 in KBS2's drama special ‘Pianist’. In early 2016, he extended his popularity as an actor. He was cast in several projects, including a historical Korean drama entitled ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’, which was aired on December 19, 2016, on KBS2. His debut movie project titled Canola, alongside Youn Yuh Jung and Kim Go Eun and directed by Yoon Hong Seung, was filmed in 2015 and was released on the big screen in May 2016. The second one is a supporting role in a film entitled ‘The Princess and the Matchmaker’, to be led by Lee Seung Gi and Shim Eun Kyung. The movie is the second installment in a planned trilogy by Jupiter Films after the 2013 box-office hit ‘The Face Reader’. Minho was then cast in the movie ‘Derailed’ alongside veteran actor Ma Dong Seok, which was directed by Lee Sung Tae and premiered at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. The movie had its world premiere screening at the 21st Busan International Film Festival in October 2016. In March 2019, he released his SM Station single, ‘I'm Home’, and in December 2021, he released his first digital single, ‘Heartbreak’.

