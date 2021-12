1 / 7

ONEW

Lee Jinki, widely known by his stage name ONEW, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, dancer and actor. Born on December 14, 1989, ONEW was cast in SM Entertainment a day after he auditioned. His legacy continued as he was soon revealed as the leader of the boy group SHINee. ONEW’s talent reached far and wide as he collaborated on multiple songs outside his group activities and became one of the most sought-after singers. He eventually delved into musicals, snatching his first lead role very quickly and the world was opened to the magic of his vocals in a brighter light. His acting debut wasn’t far behind with cameos and supporting roles lining up, the most memorable one being in ‘Descendants of the Sun’. Solo albums, variety shows, MC activities and much more, ONEW aced every new activity he tried and the Shawols (SHINee’s fandom name) fell for him deeper each time. A kind and positive soul, ONEW has a smile that can enlighten anyone’s day. Here are a few instances of his infamous beam.

Photo Credit : News1