5 pictures that prove that YRKKH’s Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan make a perfect pair

1 / 5

casual look

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and longest-running shows on television screens. The actors Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, who played the role of Naira and Kartik respectively, received lots of love and appreciation from the audience. Here is a picture of the due in casual look as they embrace each other.

Photo Credit : Shivangi Joshi instagram