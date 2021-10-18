5 pictures that prove that YRKKH’s Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan make a perfect pair

    casual look

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and longest-running shows on television screens. The actors Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, who played the role of Naira and Kartik respectively, received lots of love and appreciation from the audience. Here is a picture of the due in casual look as they embrace each other.

    Photo Credit : Shivangi Joshi instagram

    Selfie look

    They love to take selfies together and this picture of the couple from the sets of their show is truly adorable.

    Festive look

    The duo looks stunning in the festive look from their show are they are seen twinning in blue ethnic outfits.

    Royal look

    The duo are offering relationship goals in their love filled picture on royal white outfits. There are lost in each other’s eyes which marks their charismatic chemistry.

    Kartik and Sirat look

    The Kartik and Sirat roles were high appreciated by the audience as Shivangi Joshi had donned a completely different look for the role. The audience loved the connection and budding love between Kartik and Naira’s lookalike Sirat.