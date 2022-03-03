5 Times Shivangi Joshi left us in awe of her style statements

TV actress Shivangi Joshi has gained extreme popularity over the years and her fans love her brilliant acting. The diva has managed to win millions of hearts in a short span of time. She enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and always keeps her fans updated with her day-to-day activities. Apart from acting, she is also popular for her personal style and fashion. Be it traditional wear or classy casual outfits, Shivangi can don every attire effortlessly. Now, let's take a look at Shivangi Joshi's glamourous style file.
Photo Credit : Shivangi Joshi Instagram
The diva looked phenomenal in a beautiful lehenga that featured tiny multicolour mirror work all over. She paired the gorgeous ensemble with a ruffled dupatta which added more elegance.
Shivangi Joshi turned up the heat as she shared incredible pictures from her Dubai trip. In the click, she can be seen donning a tie-dye outfit with brown and green hues.
This time she made the heads turn in a white crop top paired with baggy green jeans. She also donned a jacket and stole the show with a cute green cap.
The actress looked like a princess in this picture as she donned a beautiful white and red dress which sported a check pattern.
Shivangi set the internet on fire with her stunning picture in a short pink dress. The diva looked like a baby doll in the latest snap.