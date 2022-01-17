5 times Shivangi Joshi took our breath away with her traditional looks in Balika Vadhu 2

Shivangi Joshi doesn’t need any introduction. Calling her one of the most successful actresses of the telly world will not be wrong. Looking at her career graph, the actress has created a niche for herself through her performance. Even while playing Naira's role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress garnered immense popularity. Moshin Khan and Shivangi’s chemistry was adored by fans and they are still one of the best couples onscreen. Well, now she is seen playing the lead role of Anandi in Balika Vadhu 2. A show which speaks about social taboos was equally famous during its first season also. Today, we will be taking a tour of her 5 looks from the show.
Photo Credit : Colors TV Youtube
For one of the episode Shivangi Joshi wore typical tribal girl attire and was nailing it.
Shivangi Joshi opted for an Indian outfit in the show. She is looking stunning.
Shivangi Joshi was looking gorgeous in a red colour saree as she walks in the police station.
Shivangi Joshi’s collection of clothes can be perfect for any occasion. She is a true sense fashion inspiration.
Shivangi Joshi is mostly seen in simple makeup even in the show.