5 times Shivangi Joshi took our breath away with her traditional looks in Balika Vadhu 2

Updated on Jan 17, 2022 09:02 PM IST   |  12.3K
   
    5 times Shivangi Joshi took our breath away with her traditional looks in Balika Vadhu 2

    Shivangi Joshi doesn’t need any introduction. Calling her one of the most successful actresses of the telly world will not be wrong. Looking at her career graph, the actress has created a niche for herself through her performance. Even while playing Naira's role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress garnered immense popularity. Moshin Khan and Shivangi’s chemistry was adored by fans and they are still one of the best couples onscreen. Well, now she is seen playing the lead role of Anandi in Balika Vadhu 2. A show which speaks about social taboos was equally famous during its first season also. Today, we will be taking a tour of her 5 looks from the show.

    Shivangi Joshi turned into tribal girl

    For one of the episode Shivangi Joshi wore typical tribal girl attire and was nailing it.

    Shivangi Joshi looks pretty in blue colour ethnic attire

    Shivangi Joshi opted for an Indian outfit in the show. She is looking stunning.

    Shivangi Joshi nailed red colour saree look

    Shivangi Joshi was looking gorgeous in a red colour saree as she walks in the police station.

    Balika Vadhu 2 actress ethnic attire collection is perfect for any occasion

    Shivangi Joshi’s collection of clothes can be perfect for any occasion. She is a true sense fashion inspiration.

    Balika Vadhu 2 actress stuns in yellow colour attire

    Shivangi Joshi is mostly seen in simple makeup even in the show.

