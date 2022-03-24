As Balika Vadhu 2 goes off air, check out few looks of Shivangi Joshi from the show

1 / 5

Shivangi in Balika Vadhu 2

Balika Vadhu has been one of the most talked about shows in the telly world. The first season of the show was very successful and went on for a long time. Due to this, the makers came up with the second season. The show's actor included Shivangi Joshi, Randeep Rai and Samridh Bawa. This was the first show that Shivangi took up after her stint with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Here are few looks of the actress from the show. In the pictures, she is dressed in traditional attire. She has worn a multicolor lehenga with mirror work. She had sported silver chunk jewellery.

Photo Credit : Shivangi Joshi instagram