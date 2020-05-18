Shivangi Joshi Birthday Special: From pretty pink to classic white; Check out these stylish kurtas of the star

1 / 8

Check out these stylish kurtas sported by the actress

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shivangi Joshi turns 25 today. Shivangi Joshi made her debut with the show, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi. She went on to play Aayat Haider at Beintehaa and Poonam Thakur at Begusarai later. As Naira Singhania, the daughter of Naitik and Akshara played by Hina Khan, she joined Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2016. Post this show, Shivangi became a household name. Her chemistry with Mohsin Khan has been admired and they are now one of the television industry's most loved jodi. The 25-year-old has made the audience fall in love with her acting skills and her style statements. Besides being an excellent actor, Shivangi Joshi is also a good dancer. All her dance performances have been impressive in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Due to the lockdown in the country, all the TV serials stopped shooting. The actress is currently in Dehradun with her family and is enjoying with them. The actress keeps sharing pictures of herself enjoying the majestic views of the hills. Recently, she shared a video of her dancing to Jacqueline Fernandes and Badshah's new song Genda Phool and captioned it as "When at home, let loose and enjoy the weather. #StayAtHome #happyquarantin." Today, on her birthday, check out these interesting style statements made by the actress in stylish kurtas.

