Shivangi Joshi Birthday Special: From pretty pink to classic white; Check out these stylish kurtas of the star

Shivangi Joshi turns 25 today and we have these amazing kurtas sported by the TV Star which can inspire your next ethnic look.
20489 reads Mumbai Updated: May 18, 2020 07:05 pm
  • 1 / 8
    Check out these stylish kurtas sported by the actress

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shivangi Joshi turns 25 today. Shivangi Joshi made her debut with the show, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi. She went on to play Aayat Haider at Beintehaa and Poonam Thakur at Begusarai later. As Naira Singhania, the daughter of Naitik and Akshara played by Hina Khan, she joined Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2016. Post this show, Shivangi became a household name. Her chemistry with Mohsin Khan has been admired and they are now one of the television industry's most loved jodi. The 25-year-old has made the audience fall in love with her acting skills and her style statements. Besides being an excellent actor, Shivangi Joshi is also a good dancer. All her dance performances have been impressive in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Due to the lockdown in the country, all the TV serials stopped shooting. The actress is currently in Dehradun with her family and is enjoying with them. The actress keeps sharing pictures of herself enjoying the majestic views of the hills. Recently, she shared a video of her dancing to Jacqueline Fernandes and Badshah's new song Genda Phool and captioned it as "When at home, let loose and enjoy the weather. #StayAtHome #happyquarantin." Today, on her birthday, check out these interesting style statements made by the actress in stylish kurtas.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Sporting multicolours like a boss

    The actress in a pretty multicoloured floor-length kurta

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    The colour of red

    Shivangi looks adorable in this red colored kurta.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Vibrant in yellow

    The actress looks pretty in this bright yellow kurta as she dazzled her smile in this frame too.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Lovely in a white simple kurta

    The actress styles the simple white kurta with her smile and a pair of stunning earrings.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Emerald green kurta with red dupatta

    Shivangi sports her fun side with this picture and we love it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Styling on point

    Shivangi sports a cute bun with flowers and wears silver earrings with a white kurta.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Pretty pink kurta

    The actress enjoys a pretty view donning a perfect pink and silver embroidered kurta.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

