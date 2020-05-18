/
/
/
Shivangi Joshi Birthday Special: From pretty pink to classic white; Check out these stylish kurtas of the star
Shivangi Joshi Birthday Special: From pretty pink to classic white; Check out these stylish kurtas of the star
Shivangi Joshi turns 25 today and we have these amazing kurtas sported by the TV Star which can inspire your next ethnic look.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
20489 reads
Mumbai
Updated: May 18, 2020 07:05 pm
-
1 / 8
-
2 / 8
-
3 / 8
-
4 / 8
-
5 / 8
-
6 / 8
-
7 / 8
-
8 / 8
Add new comment