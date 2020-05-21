test90test92node
Shivangi Joshi will make your hearts skip a beat with her mesmerising CANDID photos; Check out

Shivangi Joshi is truly one of the cutest and most popular TV stars. Check out the TV stars' best candid photos that will make your day.
Mumbai
  1 / 11
    Shivangi Joshi's CANDID photos

    Shivangi Joshi's CANDID photos

    Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular stars in the TV industry. She made her on-screen debut with Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi in 2013. She went on to work in Beintehaa, Love by Chance, Begusarai, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya before rising to fame with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her role as Naira Singhania opposite Mohsin Khan made her a household name and garnered massive popularity. Talking about her journey in TV so far, the actress said in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, "I still feel I have just started and I have to do more, a lot more than this. I have to work harder and achieve so much more but step by step, slowly and steadily. Regarding my journey, I am a hard-working girl and I believe God is with me. Whatever I am and wherever I am, my family has been a constant support and of course my fans. I feel great and grateful." Shivangi is also extremely active on social media. From her vacay memories, ethnic looks, no-makeup selfies to her most fashionable red carpet looks, her feed is a true delight for her fans. The actress' beautiful smile makes millions of hearts skip a beat and there's no denying that. Check out her most amazing candid photos which will surely make your day.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  2 / 11
    Slaying the fashion game with ease

    Slaying the fashion game with ease

    On her vacation, Shivangi looks gorgeous as she gets captured in a cute candid moment.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  3 / 11
    What are you looking at?

    What are you looking at?

    That heartwarming smile is beyond adorable.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  4 / 11
    A child at heart

    A child at heart

    We all love balloons, don't we?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  5 / 11
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    A beautiful view, flying hair and sans makeup look makes her even more beautiful.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  6 / 11
    Holi celebrations

    Holi celebrations

    Who else loves Holi as much as she does?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  7 / 11
    Noteworthy

    Noteworthy

    Take note of the star's vacay style.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  8 / 11
    Throwback memories

    Throwback memories

    Shivangi looks pretty as ever in this throwback snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  9 / 11
    Dog lover for life

    Dog lover for life

    Flashback to the time Shivangi displayed her amazing love for dogs.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  10 / 11
    Caught candid by co-star Mohsin

    Caught candid by co-star Mohsin

    While her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star clicks a selfie, Shivangi seems engrossed in the beautiful view.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  11 / 11
    Forever selfie buddies

    Forever selfie buddies

    They are indeed one of the best on-screen pairs!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

