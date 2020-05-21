Shivangi Joshi will make your hearts skip a beat with her mesmerising CANDID photos; Check out

1 / 11

Shivangi Joshi's CANDID photos

Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular stars in the TV industry. She made her on-screen debut with Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi in 2013. She went on to work in Beintehaa, Love by Chance, Begusarai, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya before rising to fame with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her role as Naira Singhania opposite Mohsin Khan made her a household name and garnered massive popularity. Talking about her journey in TV so far, the actress said in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, "I still feel I have just started and I have to do more, a lot more than this. I have to work harder and achieve so much more but step by step, slowly and steadily. Regarding my journey, I am a hard-working girl and I believe God is with me. Whatever I am and wherever I am, my family has been a constant support and of course my fans. I feel great and grateful." Shivangi is also extremely active on social media. From her vacay memories, ethnic looks, no-makeup selfies to her most fashionable red carpet looks, her feed is a true delight for her fans. The actress' beautiful smile makes millions of hearts skip a beat and there's no denying that. Check out her most amazing candid photos which will surely make your day.

