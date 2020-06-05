Advertisement
World Environment Day 2020: Shivangi Joshi to Kapil Sharma, PICS which give you a glimpse of TV stars gardens

World Environment Day 2020: Shivangi Joshi to Kapil Sharma, PICS which give you a glimpse of TV stars gardens

Check out these photos shared by TV celebs which gave us a sneak peek into their beautiful gardens at their homes this World Environment Day.
10788 reads Mumbai Updated: June 5, 2020 01:06 pm
  • 1 / 9
    Check out these gardens of TV stars

    The entire globe celebrates World Environment day today. Several celebrities have already started sharing the importance of the same on social media. The recent lockdown saw a lot of celebrities indulging in activities like sketching, cooking, and even gardening. Just like everyone, most of our stars of the television and cinema industry had to shut down their shoots to keep up with government regulations and safety. A lot of TV actors have been giving us insights into their personal lives like never before and have stayed connected to their fans via social media. Actress Shivangi Joshi flew down to her hometown to her family home and has been spending quarantine with her close ones ever since. She even shared a video of hers dancing with a stunning view of nature and gave us a glimpse of her beautiful garden at home and captioned her video as"When at home, let loose and enjoy the weather. #StayAtHome #happyquarantin". Not only Shivanhi but Naagin star Surbhi Jyoti has been sharing a good amount of time with her lovely garden and shared pictures of the same on her social media. The actress shared several photos of flowers and plants and requoted a beautiful phrase"Every leaf speaks bliss to me." by Emily Bronte. Today on World Environment Day, check out these photos which give us a glimpse of some beautiful gardens of TV Stars. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Kapil Sharma

    Kapil Sharma shared a picture of his Andheri home and we love the cute garden he has in his balcony.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya

    Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya have started a beautiful garden at their home recently.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Mouni Roy

    Mouni Roy enjoys her workout with a bit of a nature with her garden area.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Shehnaaz Gill

    Shehnaaz Gill's has been giving us quarantine goals with her photos from her family home.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Shweta Tiwari

    The actress enjoys her quiet reading time in her garden.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Erica Fernandes

    Erica Fernandes' indulges in some writing time at her beautiful garden.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Surbhi Jyoti

    Surbhi Jyoti love for greenery is evident from her posts with her garden on her social media.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Sargun Mehta

    Sargun Mehta enjoys her wine on the balcony and her garden post-shower but the winning point of this picture is her smile.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

