World Environment Day 2020: Shivangi Joshi to Kapil Sharma, PICS which give you a glimpse of TV stars gardens

Check out these gardens of TV stars

The entire globe celebrates World Environment day today. Several celebrities have already started sharing the importance of the same on social media. The recent lockdown saw a lot of celebrities indulging in activities like sketching, cooking, and even gardening. Just like everyone, most of our stars of the television and cinema industry had to shut down their shoots to keep up with government regulations and safety. A lot of TV actors have been giving us insights into their personal lives like never before and have stayed connected to their fans via social media. Actress Shivangi Joshi flew down to her hometown to her family home and has been spending quarantine with her close ones ever since. She even shared a video of hers dancing with a stunning view of nature and gave us a glimpse of her beautiful garden at home and captioned her video as"When at home, let loose and enjoy the weather. #StayAtHome #happyquarantin". Not only Shivanhi but Naagin star Surbhi Jyoti has been sharing a good amount of time with her lovely garden and shared pictures of the same on her social media. The actress shared several photos of flowers and plants and requoted a beautiful phrase"Every leaf speaks bliss to me." by Emily Bronte. Today on World Environment Day, check out these photos which give us a glimpse of some beautiful gardens of TV Stars. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram