Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi's beauty secrets REVEALED
Shivangi Joshi is one of the popular actresses of the Telly world. The actress is blessed with flawless skin and also follows a strict skincare regime. Today, we bring to you some of her beauty secrets which consist of different home remedies.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
2824 reads
Mumbai
Published: January 17, 2020 01:48 pm
Beauty secrets of Shivangi Joshi
Shivangi Joshi is one of the popular and most-loved actresses of the Telly world. The gorgeous star is currently in the news because as per reports, Shivangi will be making her debut at Cannes Film Festival this year. Reportedly, she will be making her debut at the prestigious event with her first film "Our Own Sky". The same also stars South actors Aditya and Asifa Haque. Our Own Sky is a romantic love story. Shivangi has already kick-started the shooting of the film in Mumbai. Fans are looking forward to seeing Shivangi slay at the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival. She is an active social media user. Shivangi keeps sharing stunning selfies, behind-the-scenes and vacay photos on Instagram. The actress is certainly blessed with a flawless skin and also follows a strict skincare regime. Shivangi has her own skincare secrets which consist of different home remedies. Check it out.
Shivangi Joshi's morning skincare regime
In an interview with Pinkvilla, when asked the actress about her skincare regime, Shivangi revealed that she starts her day by drinking warm water mixed with honey and later brushes teeth.
Home remedies
The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress swears by home remedies. One of her favourite remedy includes honey, brown sugar and coffee.
Her second home remedy
She also swears by one more home remedy. The actress revealed that she mixes tomato juice and sugar and later uses it on her face.
Beauty regime that she follows
The one beauty regime that she follows religiously is taking her makeup off before going to bed. Before sleeping, she applies a lot of moisturiser.
Green juices
When asked her one beauty regime that she wants to follow but never could, she said it is to drink green juices.
Healthy food
Going by her social media posts, Shivangi is a firm believer in 'you are what you eat'.
