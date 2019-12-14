/
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Check out THESE important moments from Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the popular shows on TV. It stars Shivangi Joshi as Naira and Mohsin Khan as Kartik. As the show continues to win hearts, we take a look at some of the unmissable moments of the show.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the popular shows on TV. It stars Shivangi Joshi as Naira and Mohsin Khan as Kartik. Fans love Shivangi and Mohsin's chemistry in the show. It is the topmost reason the show has been topping the TRP charts. The show began with a story of Akshara and Naitik played by Hina Khan and Karan Mehra. It now stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in lead roles. The show is receiving as much love from the audience as it received during the start of the show. A few weeks ago, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai crossed a milestone by completing 3000 episodes. On the occasion of the big achievement, the entire cast of the show had a grand celebration. Several pictures and videos from the bash went viral and created buzz on social media. As the show continues to win hearts and break more milestones, we take a look at some of the unmissable moments of the show.
Kaira's marriage
Kartik and Naira are currently one of the most loved on-screen couples and it's all because of their amazing chemistry. After crossing many hurdles, Kaira finally tied the knot in Bikaner. Here's a very special moment from the couple's big day that won our hearts.
Naira loses her memory
After an accident, Naira losing her memory was the biggest twist in the show. To brush up your memory a bit, Naira lost her memory and her brother Naksh took her back to their house as he didn't want them to reunite. However, after Naira regained her memory, she reunited with Kartik.
Kartik feels jealous of Naira's colleague Mihir
Remember how after Naira entered the business world, Kartik started feeling insecure of Naira's busy routine and also became jealous of her colleague Mihir? Around the same time, Naira found out that she's pregnant with Kartik's baby. However, on Kartik's constant misunderstanding and questions about her relation with Mihir, Naira left the house without informing Kartik of her pregnancy and met with an accident. She was later assumed dead by the family.
Kartik got married again
This moment was certainly heartbreaking. After Kaira reunited, Naira discovered that Kartik was married to Vedika.
Kairav
After Naira discovered Kartik is married to Vedika, the whole family learned that Kairav is Naira and Kartik's son. Kartik then blames her for faking her death.
Naira visits her house
On Rakshabandhan, Naira visited Singhania Niwas to tie rakhi to her brother Naksh. Naira apologised to Naksh for staying away from everyone and asked him to forgive her. This emotional moment touched hearts!
Vedika asks for a divorce
In the current episodes, we saw how in spite of trying to stay away from each other, Kartik and Naira come close and hurt by this, Vedika asks for a divorce from Kartik.
Reunion
The makers of the show recently teased a picture which shows Kartik and Naira's reunion.
