Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Check out THESE important moments from Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the popular shows on TV. It stars Shivangi Joshi as Naira and Mohsin Khan as Kartik. Fans love Shivangi and Mohsin's chemistry in the show. It is the topmost reason the show has been topping the TRP charts. The show began with a story of Akshara and Naitik played by Hina Khan and Karan Mehra. It now stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in lead roles. The show is receiving as much love from the audience as it received during the start of the show. A few weeks ago, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai crossed a milestone by completing 3000 episodes. On the occasion of the big achievement, the entire cast of the show had a grand celebration. Several pictures and videos from the bash went viral and created buzz on social media. As the show continues to win hearts and break more milestones, we take a look at some of the unmissable moments of the show.

Photo Credit : Instagram