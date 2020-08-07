Happy Birthday Shivin Narang: 10 Times the Beyhadh 2 star shared his selfies that made fans skip a heartbeat

1 / 10

Shivin Narang selfies are here to bless your feed

Shivin Narang is one of the popular stars of the TV industry. With his good looks, ravishing personality and brilliant acting, Shivin has won millions of hearts. He is popularly known for portraying Ranvijay Singh in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas... Veera and Jay Mittal in Internet Wala Love. He later starred as Rudra Roy in Beyhadh 2. Shivin shared screen space with Jennifer Winget in the same. Fans loved their chemistry. However, the show got an abrupt ending due to the Coronavirus lockdown. The actor was also seen as a contestant on the reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. On the personal side, Shivin is very active on social media. The actor often shares his charming selfies on Instagram. Not many know but if not an actor, he would have become an athlete. Yes, you read it right! In an interview with Times of India, he revealed, 'Had I not been an actor, I'd have become an athlete or would have continued pursuing shooting for a profession.' However, as he continues to impress his fans as an actor, on the occasion of his birthday, take a look at his charming selfies.

Photo Credit : Instagram