Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Shivin Narang
/
Happy Birthday Shivin Narang: 10 Times the Beyhadh 2 star shared his selfies that made fans skip a heartbeat

Happy Birthday Shivin Narang: 10 Times the Beyhadh 2 star shared his selfies that made fans skip a heartbeat

Shivin Narang is one of the popular stars of the TV industry. As he continues to impress his fans, on the occasion of his birthday, take a look at his charming selfies.
38900 reads Mumbai Updated: August 7, 2020 12:20 pm
  • 1 / 10
    Shivin Narang selfies are here to bless your feed

    Shivin Narang selfies are here to bless your feed

    Shivin Narang is one of the popular stars of the TV industry. With his good looks, ravishing personality and brilliant acting, Shivin has won millions of hearts. He is popularly known for portraying Ranvijay Singh in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas... Veera and Jay Mittal in Internet Wala Love. He later starred as Rudra Roy in Beyhadh 2. Shivin shared screen space with Jennifer Winget in the same. Fans loved their chemistry. However, the show got an abrupt ending due to the Coronavirus lockdown. The actor was also seen as a contestant on the reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. On the personal side, Shivin is very active on social media. The actor often shares his charming selfies on Instagram. Not many know but if not an actor, he would have become an athlete. Yes, you read it right! In an interview with Times of India, he revealed, 'Had I not been an actor, I'd have become an athlete or would have continued pursuing shooting for a profession.' However, as he continues to impress his fans as an actor, on the occasion of his birthday, take a look at his charming selfies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Fake candid

    Fake candid

    The actor looks handsome in this carfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Handsome as hell

    Handsome as hell

    He is one handsome guy and you know it!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    If only looks could kill

    If only looks could kill

    This pic of the actor will make your heart skip a beat.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Selfie on point

    Selfie on point

    The actor knows how to look good in selfies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10
    Style goals

    Style goals

    The actor is one of the stylish stars of the TV industry.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    A pic which screams good looks

    A pic which screams good looks

    What do you have to say about this selfie?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Can't take our eyes off him

    Can't take our eyes off him

    This is one of the best clicks of the actor.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    With the coolest co star

    With the coolest co star

    Shivin shares a seflie with his Behyadh co star Jennifer Winget.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Shivin wearing glasses is a treat to the eyes

    Shivin wearing glasses is a treat to the eyes

    The actor is a pro at clicking selfies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement