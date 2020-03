1 / 6

Shivin Narang's UNKNOWN facts

Shivin Narang is currently amongst the most popular and sought-after actors in the TV industry. Shivin completed his schooling from Summer Fields School, New Delhi and even completed his graduation in BBA and B. Com from University of Delhi, New Delhi. Shivin rose to fame with his portrayal of Yuvraj Singh in MTV show Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year back in 2012. The actor is also known for portraying Ranvijay Sampooran Singh in Star Plus's Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera and Jai Mittal in Colors TV's Internet Wala Love. The actor is currently a part of Beyhadh 2 along with Jennifer Winget and is also a contestant in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The actor is pretty active on social media and keeps treating his fans with some of the most mesmerising looks. From his travel diaries to photoshoots and random selfies, his feed is truly a treat to the eyes. On that note, check out the actor's unknown facts which will leave you stunned.

Photo Credit : Instagram