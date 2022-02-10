Shraddha Arya, Ankita Lokhande, Mouni Roy & other newlywed actresses in silk sarees; PICS

1 / 5

Karishma saree

2022 has been literally the year of wedding for the celebs as numerous popular actresses tied the knot. Many television actresses have also joined the long list as they donned the bridal attire and got married in style. After the wedding, the actresses shared pictures of themselves on social media in traditional attires. The most common look among them is silk sari look. Karishma Tanna married beau Varun Bangera on 5th February and her newlywed glow is unmissable in her latest post. She looks gorgeous in pink silk saree. She paired the look with traditional jewellery and pearls.

Photo Credit : Karishma Tanna instagram