Shraddha Arya, Ankita Lokhande, Mouni Roy & other newlywed actresses in silk sarees; PICS

2022 has been literally the year of wedding for the celebs as numerous popular actresses tied the knot. Many television actresses have also joined the long list as they donned the bridal attire and got married in style. After the wedding, the actresses shared pictures of themselves on social media in traditional attires. The most common look among them is silk sari look. Karishma Tanna married beau Varun Bangera on 5th February and her newlywed glow is unmissable in her latest post. She looks gorgeous in pink silk saree. She paired the look with traditional jewellery and pearls.
Photo Credit : Karishma Tanna instagram
Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande had shared a picture in a pink and golden work silk saree. She posed with hubby Vicky Jain. She paired the look with green bangles and mangalsutra.
Photo Credit : Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Shraddha Arya looked stunning as she sported a red silk saree with golden motif work. She paired the look with a gold necklace and red bangles.
Photo Credit : Shraddha Arya Instagram
Mouni Roy had shared picture in red silk saree with floral print all over it. She got married to beau Suraj Nambiar on 27th January.
Photo Credit : Mouni roy instragram
Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt got married on 30th November 2021, in Ujjain. Aishwarya had recently shared picture in a magnificent red and golden work saree. She paired the look with gold traditional jewellery and red bangles. She had gajra in her hair.
Photo Credit : Aishwarya Sharma instagram