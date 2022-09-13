Anjum Fakih's birthday bash

Anjum Fakih turned a year older on September 11 as she celebrated her 33rd birthday. Her birthday bash was truly a star-studded event celebration as many A-lister celebs from the television industry were present to make Anjum's celebration memorable. Anjum looked stunning as she was seen dressed in an orange bodycon plunging neckline outfit. Her birthday bash was attended by many celebs such as Disha Parmar, Shraddha Arya, Rahul Vaidya, and many more.