Anjum Fakih turned a year older on September 11 as she celebrated her 33rd birthday. Her birthday bash was truly a star-studded event celebration as many A-lister celebs from the television industry were present to make Anjum's celebration memorable. Anjum looked stunning as she was seen dressed in an orange bodycon plunging neckline outfit. Her birthday bash was attended by many celebs such as Disha Parmar, Shraddha Arya, Rahul Vaidya, and many more.
Anjum is a part of the popular show Kundali Bhagya and essays Shraddha Arya’s sister in the show. Shraddha look beautiful as she graced Anjum's birthday bash in a green plunging neckline bodycon outfit.
Apart from Kundali Bhagya, Anjum is also playing the role of Disha Parmar’s younger sister in the show, Bade Achhe Lagta Hai 2. Disha and Rahul also attended their friend's birthday celebration and looked beautiful as they posed with the birthday girl for this picture.
Shakti Arora and his wife Neha Saxena are all smiles as they strike a pose with Anjum in this photo. The two were also seen decked in black and white outfits as they were spotted at Anjum's birthday bash.
Manit Joura, Anjum's co-star and her dear friend, looked handsome as he made a stylish appearance at Anjum's birthday celebration.
Jay Bhanushali made sure to make a stylish appearance at Anjum's birthday bash and donned an all-black look for the party.
