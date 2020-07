1 / 10

A look at Shraddha Arya's mesmerising selfies

Shraddha Arya, who rose to fame after her stint at Tumhari Pakhi and Nach Baliye season 9, is one of the well-known actresses in the entertainment industry. She has also previously been seen on TV with shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi and Dream Girl. While the actress has also done films such as Paathshaala which included actor Shahid Kapoor and Ram Gopal Verma’s Nishabd is now all set to resume to the much popular serial of hers, ‘Kundali Bhagya’ after a long pause due to pandemic. In the particular serial that is a spin-off series of Kumkum Bhagya, the 32-year-old actress plays the role of Dr. Preeta, a physiotherapist for which she has been appreciated and lauded for her performance thoroughly. Her performance won her many awards and nominations including Kalakar Award for Best Actress and Best Actress Popular at Gold Awards and has also won Favourite Popular Character Female twice in a row at the Zee Rishtey Awards. During the lockdown, amid pandemic, the Indian TV actresses did seem to spend a considerable time of hers on the social media and also kept her fans entertained with her glowing smiling selfies. During the lockdown, Shraddha has been keeping her fans updated about her quarantine routine from sharing no makeup photos to workout posts to throwback pictures. We have curated the best selfies of the pretty actress that shall brighten up your mid-week

