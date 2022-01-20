5 pictures that prove Kundali Bhagya’s Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya are the cutest couple on-screen

Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular TV shows in India. The plot of the show is highly entertaining and the audience loves the pairing of Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar as the lead pair. Apart from being an on-screen couple, the actors share a great bond in real life. Here are a few pictures that are proof of their inevitable chemistry. Here in the picture, the couple is making goofy faces.
Photo Credit : Shraddha Arya Instagram
In the picture, the duo is looking fabulous together as they twin in black outfits.
In the picture, the duo has given a stylish and cool pose. Shraddha is dressed in a red wedding attire and Dheeraj Dhoopar has worn a black leather jacket. Both of them have sported black sunglasses.
In the picture, the duo is twinning in white traditional outfits for haldi scene in their show. They look very cute together as they pout for the camera.
In the picture, Shraddha Arya is seen hugging Dheeraj Dhoopar and they are looking absolutely stunning in the matching attires.