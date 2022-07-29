5 Times Shraddha Arya aced fashion game in cute shorts

Shraddha Arya is without a doubt one of the most popular and acclaimed television actresses. With her on-screen performances in Kundali Bhagya and exceptional acting talents, the actress has won the hearts of millions. After making her acting debut with the Tamil film Kalvanin Kadhali in 2006, the actress chose to try her hand at Hindi television. The stunning actress is also regarded as one of the most stylish divas. Shraddha is noted for her clothing choices that are both beautiful and fashionable. Whether it’s on the red carpet or on vacation, the beauty never fails to impress her admirers with her sense of style. She is very fond of donning cute shorts, here are a few looks of the actress.
Photo Credit : Shraddha Arya Instagram
Kundali Bhagya actress looks gorgeous in the black sling top, which she has paired with black thigh-length shorts. She seems to be ready for swimming.
The actress is seen enjoying enjoys the lush greenery as she unwinds in the lap of nature. She has sported a pink crop top with blue distressed denim shorts.
Here Shraddha is seen relaxing at home and having some me time. She sported a multicolour sweatshirt with black comfy shorts.
Shraddha Arya is in the mood for fun as she sported a blue off-shoulder top, which she paired with blue high-waist denim shorts. She is seen enjoying cold beverages.
The actress looks adorable in a pink velvet crop top and shorts set. She paired it with a black lace choker and denim jacket.