5 Times Shraddha Arya aced fashion game in cute shorts

Shraddha Arya aced fashion game in cute shorts

Shraddha Arya is without a doubt one of the most popular and acclaimed television actresses. With her on-screen performances in Kundali Bhagya and exceptional acting talents, the actress has won the hearts of millions. After making her acting debut with the Tamil film Kalvanin Kadhali in 2006, the actress chose to try her hand at Hindi television. The stunning actress is also regarded as one of the most stylish divas. Shraddha is noted for her clothing choices that are both beautiful and fashionable. Whether it’s on the red carpet or on vacation, the beauty never fails to impress her admirers with her sense of style. She is very fond of donning cute shorts, here are a few looks of the actress.

Photo Credit : Shraddha Arya Instagram