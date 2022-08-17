Happy Birthday Shraddha Arya: 5 snazzy looks of Kundali Bhagya actress in stylish dresses

Shraddha Arya is among the leading names in the telly industry and she has been winning hearts with her phenomenal performance as Preeta in Kumkum Bhagya. Her pairing with former co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar has a massive fan following on social media. The actress is also popular for her spectacular fashion sense and she looks stunning in both traditional as well as western outfits. Shraddha celebrates her birthday today, August 17, and on her special day, we bring to you some fashionable looks of the actress in dresses.
Photo Credit : Shraddha Arya Instagram
Here the actress is seen sitting by the pool as she enjoys wine. Shraddha had sported a blue short dress with tie-up shoulder straps. She captioned, “Oh Baby, I’ll hold on to the Afterglow.”
Shraddha Arya looks like a fashionista in the white off-shoulder and gathered dress. It has a pearl design on one shoulder and she sported studded earrings with the look.
Kundali Bhagya actress is ready to party in the gorgeous short green wrap dress. It has puffy shoulders and self-design work. She paired it with baby pink heels.
Shraddha stunned in a shimmery red bodycon short dress. She paired it with red lipstick and red hair band and black heels.
The actress looks magnificent in the gorgeous black halter neck gown. It is a bodycon gown with a slit.