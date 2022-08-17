Happy Birthday Shraddha Arya: 5 snazzy looks of Kundali Bhagya actress in stylish dresses

1 / 6

Snazzy looks of Shraddha Arya in stylish dresses

Shraddha Arya is among the leading names in the telly industry and she has been winning hearts with her phenomenal performance as Preeta in Kumkum Bhagya. Her pairing with former co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar has a massive fan following on social media. The actress is also popular for her spectacular fashion sense and she looks stunning in both traditional as well as western outfits. Shraddha celebrates her birthday today, August 17, and on her special day, we bring to you some fashionable looks of the actress in dresses.

Photo Credit : Shraddha Arya Instagram