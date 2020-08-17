Advertisement
Happy Birthday Shraddha Arya: Kundali Bhagya star keeps the fashion quotient high as she turns 33

Shraddha Arya celebrates her birthday today on August 17. Speaking about her show, Kundali Bhagya, it has been ruling the TRP charts and adamant on the numero uno position.
21666 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    A look at Shraddha Arya's most stylish pictures

    A look at Shraddha Arya's most stylish pictures

    Shraddha Arya is currently seen as Preeta in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya. The actress is paired opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar in the show. Shraddha has proved her mettle in acting and Preeta's character made her a household name. While Shraddha proved to be a perfect choice for this role, the show too has become everyone's favourite. The liking for the show is not obvious with just snowballing followers of the actress but as per the BARC, Kundali Bhagya is currently at the top with most TRP. Fans absolutely fancy Preeta and Karan's chemistry often fondly referring to them as 'PreeRan'. Her performance won her many awards and nominations including Kalakar Award for Best Actress and Best Actress Popular at Gold Awards and has also won Favourite Popular Character Female twice in a row at the Zee Rishtey Awards. Shraddha Arya spends a considerable time on the social media keeping her fans hooked and entertained to her social media. Meanwhile, Shraddha's fans and admirers have started showering her with early gifts to make it special for her. On her Instagram stories, the actress shared a video where she welcomes her birthday with BFFs. On the occasion of Shraddha Arya’s 33rd birthday, let’s have a look at the actress' most voguish pictures.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Retro is back!

    Retro is back!

    Bringing the retro time back in a black and white combination outfit with daring cold shoulders.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    There isn't something as too much green

    There isn’t something as too much green

    Shraddha Arya looks gorgeous in a bright green Anarkali with jewelled earrings.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    The queen has arrived

    The queen has arrived

    In a pink lehenga choli, Kundali Bhagya star takes style to the next level with a green beaded necklace and straight hair.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    The bold belt on a white dress

    The bold belt on a white dress

    Shraddha teaches all the fashion bloggers and stylists how to nail a cute little dress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Swirl and Twirl

    Swirl and Twirl

    Wearing the prettiest set of lehenga and twirling go hand in hand.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Simple looks so stylish

    Simple looks so stylish

    Shraddha stuns in a pair of faded denim jeans and a pitch-black crop top with white sneakers.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Beach look?

    Beach look?

    Shraddha Arya challenges the common notion of fashion as she pulls up an elegant royal blue dress on a beach. Even her umbrella makes a style statement of its own with those extended ruffles.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Red riding hood

    Red riding hood

    Shraddha Arya in a gigantic puffed sleeved red dress looks splendid.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Rain cannot bring the fashion quotient down

    Rain cannot bring the fashion quotient down

    Keeping it very casual, the TV actress enjoys rains in a pink coloured crop jacket.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Passé in contemporary times

    Passé in contemporary times

    The actress rocks it like the '80s in a wide-sleeved retro dress with long white boots.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

