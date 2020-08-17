Happy Birthday Shraddha Arya: Kundali Bhagya star keeps the fashion quotient high as she turns 33

1 / 11

A look at Shraddha Arya's most stylish pictures

Shraddha Arya is currently seen as Preeta in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya. The actress is paired opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar in the show. Shraddha has proved her mettle in acting and Preeta's character made her a household name. While Shraddha proved to be a perfect choice for this role, the show too has become everyone's favourite. The liking for the show is not obvious with just snowballing followers of the actress but as per the BARC, Kundali Bhagya is currently at the top with most TRP. Fans absolutely fancy Preeta and Karan's chemistry often fondly referring to them as 'PreeRan'. Her performance won her many awards and nominations including Kalakar Award for Best Actress and Best Actress Popular at Gold Awards and has also won Favourite Popular Character Female twice in a row at the Zee Rishtey Awards. Shraddha Arya spends a considerable time on the social media keeping her fans hooked and entertained to her social media. Meanwhile, Shraddha's fans and admirers have started showering her with early gifts to make it special for her. On her Instagram stories, the actress shared a video where she welcomes her birthday with BFFs. On the occasion of Shraddha Arya’s 33rd birthday, let’s have a look at the actress' most voguish pictures.

Photo Credit : Instagram