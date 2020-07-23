Advertisement
Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya is a true stunner in these sun kissed frames; See Photos

Shraddha Arya has become a household name with her show Kundali Bhagya. The actress is gorgeous and there's no denying that. Here are her spectacular sun-kissed photos that will leave you amazed.
2172 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    Check out Shraddha Arya's best sun-kissed snaps

    Shraddha Arya is gaining immense popularity and has appeared in TV shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi and Dream Girl. The actress has also done films such as Paathshaala and Nishabd. Currently, Shraddha plays the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya. Fans love her performance in the same. On the professional front, Shraddha is doing exceptionally well. Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar's Kundali Bhagya bagged its top position yet again. Looks like the lockdown has not affected the loyal viewership at all. The show recorded 5509 impressions. The second spot was taken by Kumkum Bhagya which recorded 4942 impressions. During the lockdown, Shraddha has been keeping her fans updated about her quarantine routine. From sharing no makeup photos to throwback snaps and funny videos on her Instagram handle, Shraddha's social media posts have been a treat to the sore eyes. Well, resuming work amid the ongoing crises can be a risky thing to do. She opened up about it in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. She said, "The scenario is such that people who are home are thinking going out is more fun. Considering the COVID-19 spread, people who are outside feel exposed and want to be home. So, it is a kind of struggle on both sides of thoughts in the head. Our priority right now is to accept that this is how it will be and do as much as you can to ensure safety and understand that being calm is important. Whether you are home or outside, look after yourself. You are the priority." The actress' social media feed is a true delight for her fans. She keeps sharing her beautiful and mesmerising photos on Instagram all the time. Take a look at her beautiful sun-kissed photos that will leave you amazed.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Back on sets

    That is indeed a beautiful shot of the actress as she resumes shoot.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Cuteness personified

    She is indeed a bonafide cutie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Missing the shoot days

    She shared this pic during lockdown sharing how she missed her days on set.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Sauté Until Golden Brown

    Shraddha looks fantastic in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Morning sunlight

    Shraddha just woke up like this and we are amazed!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Blessed with the best skin

    She's got a flawless skin and body and we are surely a tad bit jealous!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    The Goa vacay we all crave for

    Beaches, sun, and spending time in the comfy wear. What else do we need?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Glowing and how!

    That charm and beauty are truly impeccable.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

