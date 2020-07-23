Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya is a true stunner in these sun kissed frames; See Photos

1 / 9

Check out Shraddha Arya's best sun-kissed snaps

Shraddha Arya is gaining immense popularity and has appeared in TV shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi and Dream Girl. The actress has also done films such as Paathshaala and Nishabd. Currently, Shraddha plays the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya. Fans love her performance in the same. On the professional front, Shraddha is doing exceptionally well. Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar's Kundali Bhagya bagged its top position yet again. Looks like the lockdown has not affected the loyal viewership at all. The show recorded 5509 impressions. The second spot was taken by Kumkum Bhagya which recorded 4942 impressions. During the lockdown, Shraddha has been keeping her fans updated about her quarantine routine. From sharing no makeup photos to throwback snaps and funny videos on her Instagram handle, Shraddha's social media posts have been a treat to the sore eyes. Well, resuming work amid the ongoing crises can be a risky thing to do. She opened up about it in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. She said, "The scenario is such that people who are home are thinking going out is more fun. Considering the COVID-19 spread, people who are outside feel exposed and want to be home. So, it is a kind of struggle on both sides of thoughts in the head. Our priority right now is to accept that this is how it will be and do as much as you can to ensure safety and understand that being calm is important. Whether you are home or outside, look after yourself. You are the priority." The actress' social media feed is a true delight for her fans. She keeps sharing her beautiful and mesmerising photos on Instagram all the time. Take a look at her beautiful sun-kissed photos that will leave you amazed.

Photo Credit : Instagram