Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya's THROWBACK vacay photos will beat your travel blues

Shraddha Arya is one of the popular actresses in the entertainment industry. Anyone and everyone who follows her knows she is a travel freak. On that note, here are a few throwback travel photos of the actress.
  • 1 / 11
    Shraddha Arya's travel pictures are a treat to the eyes

    Shraddha Arya is one of the popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She appeared in TV shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi and Dream Girl. The actress has also done films such as Paathshaala and Nishabd. Currently, Shraddha plays the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya. Fans love her performance in the same. On the professional front, Shraddha is doing exceptionally well. On the personal side, Shraddha is very active on social media. She keeps sharing her beautiful and mesmerising photos on Instagram all the time. The Kundali Bhagya actress was recently in the news after she lashed out at a female social media user, who wished her death. Yes, you read it right. Shraddha shared a screenshot of one of her messages that she received where a female user wrote, 'I hope you die.' Addressing the same, Shraddha said that just because many trolls think they will never be exposed, they write insensitive and negative comments. She further asserted that Instagram should block such people who spread negativity. During the lockdown, Shraddha has been keeping her fans updated about her quarantine routine. From sharing no makeup photos to throwback snaps and funny videos on her Instagram handle, Shraddha's social media posts have been a treat to the sore eyes. Anyone and everyone who follows her knows she is a travel freak. On that note, here are a few throwback travel photos of the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Mesmerising

    "Open skies and a touch of yellow," wrote Shraddha.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Sri Lanka

    The actress captioned this pic as, "Holding on to the hammock like Ido the one thing you did bad to me 2 decades ago."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Traveller

    She is a travel enthusiast.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Lady in white

    When it comes to travel style, Shraddha knows how to look best.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Bangkok diaries

    All Hail the Queen!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Gorgeous and how!

    "A regular Day at Nathan street, HGK," wrote the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Dubai days

    This is one of the most beautiful pics of the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Dubai mornings

    The actress wrote, "When you get to be in your Favorite frame day after day."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Chill vibes

    The actress' swag is on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    London diaries

    "TOWER BRIDGE...I could look at this Beauty all day long... Everyday!!!! #GB #londondiaries #londonbridge #london #unitedkingdom #sofancy," captioned Arya.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

