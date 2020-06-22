Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya's THROWBACK vacay photos will beat your travel blues

1 / 11

Shraddha Arya's travel pictures are a treat to the eyes

Shraddha Arya is one of the popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She appeared in TV shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi and Dream Girl. The actress has also done films such as Paathshaala and Nishabd. Currently, Shraddha plays the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya. Fans love her performance in the same. On the professional front, Shraddha is doing exceptionally well. On the personal side, Shraddha is very active on social media. She keeps sharing her beautiful and mesmerising photos on Instagram all the time. The Kundali Bhagya actress was recently in the news after she lashed out at a female social media user, who wished her death. Yes, you read it right. Shraddha shared a screenshot of one of her messages that she received where a female user wrote, 'I hope you die.' Addressing the same, Shraddha said that just because many trolls think they will never be exposed, they write insensitive and negative comments. She further asserted that Instagram should block such people who spread negativity. During the lockdown, Shraddha has been keeping her fans updated about her quarantine routine. From sharing no makeup photos to throwback snaps and funny videos on her Instagram handle, Shraddha's social media posts have been a treat to the sore eyes. Anyone and everyone who follows her knows she is a travel freak. On that note, here are a few throwback travel photos of the actress.

Photo Credit : Instagram