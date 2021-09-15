PICS: Shraddha Arya, Shaheer Sheikh, Ankita Lokhande & others dazzle as they get festive ready

1 / 6

The star cast of Kundali Bhagya and Pavitra Rishta get together

It’s the season of Ganpati celebrations and our beloved television stars are soaking in all the joy and festivity in the air. The star cast of Zee TV’s two popular shows Kundali Bhagya, and Pavitra Rishta were seen getting all decked up in their traditional best, to celebrate the festive time together. Since its premiere in 2017, Ekta Kapoor’s Kundali Bhagya has been a favorite among television audiences. The show stars Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in lead roles, while Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sanjay Gagnani, Anjum Fakih, Manit Joura, and Supriya Shukla appear in other prominent roles. The romantic drama series has been entertaining audiences for the past 4 years. Another television show which has been in the headlines even before its premiere is the reboot of Pavitra Rishta. The original show first premiered in 2009 and starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande in the lead roles of Manav and Archana respectively. As a tribute to the late Sushant Singh Rajput, Pavitra Rishta is now back with its digital reboot, and this time Shaheer Sheikh will be stepping into Sushant’s shoes. Fans of the show are eagerly waiting to watch the story of Manav and Archana on the screen once again. The stars of both these shows get together on the sets of Kundali Bhagya to kick off this blessed and celebrations-filled time.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani